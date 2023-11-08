2023 November 8 11:24

DNV concludes Phase 1 of joint industry project to optimize design of floating substations

DNV has successfully concluded Phase 1 of its joint industry project (JIP) aimed at establishing offshore substation standards for the growing floating wind sector, according to the company's release. The collaborative industry effort has brought together 38 participating companies (including transmission operators, developers, component suppliers, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contractors, and yards) to tackle the distinctive challenges associated with floating offshore substations.

The first phase of the JIP explored the feasibility of floating offshore substations, identified technology gaps, and affirmed the maturity of alternating current over direct current solutions.

For Phase 2, new participants are called in to join the project, which will contribute to the 2024 update of industry standards for offshore substations and dynamic high-voltage export cables. The JIP’s ultimate objective is to support the scaling of floating wind with an acceptable level of technical, commercial and HSE risk, through robust guidelines.

The JIP's Phase 1 primary outcomes include affirming the feasibility of floating offshore substations (FOSS) and export cables, identifying technology gaps requiring attention, and highlighting the maturity of AC solutions compared to DC. The project also carried out a feasibility analysis for generic floater types and dynamic export cable concepts. Emphasizing a robust design process for optimized integrated floating substations, DNV plans to incorporate the JIP’s findings in the next update of DNV-ST-0145 for floating substations and of DNV-ST-0359 for dynamic cables, both scheduled for 2024.



DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries.