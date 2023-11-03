2023 November 3 16:30

Maersk to cut at least 10,000 jobs

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk, reported a steep drop in third-quarter profit and revenue on Friday and said it would cut at least 10,000 jobs in the face of overcapacity, rising costs and weaker prices, sending its shares tumbling, according to Reuters. Maersk, which controls about one-sixth of global container trade, transporting goods for a host of major retailers and consumer goods companies such as Walmart and Nike, flagged a steeper downturn in demand than analysts and investors had expected.

The industry invested heavily in new container ships during and after the pandemic to meet strong demand and benefit from record freight rates. A large number of new ships entered the market since the summer with no signs of idling or scrapping, said Clerc.

Shares in the Copenhagen-based group slid to their lowest level in three years, trading 17.5% lower by 1141 GMT.

Maersk said it expects global container volumes in its ocean business, its largest segment, to fall by up to 2% this year, primarily as a result of weak consumer demand and destocking by firms following the scramble for goods in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Maersk, which employed 110,000 in January, said it was in the process of cutting its workforce to below 100,000 which will result in savings of $600 million next year and beyond compared to this year.

The company kept its full-year guidance for revenue and operating profit but now expects both to land at the lower end of the range. Operating profit dropped to $1.9 billion in the third quarter from $10.9 billion a year earlier. Revenues fell 47% to $12.1 billion.