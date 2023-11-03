  • Home
    Municipality of Rotterdam stimulates transition to shore-based power

    The municipality of Rotterdam is offering companies that are considering making the switch to shore-based power the opportunity to have a feasibility study carried out, of which 80% will be funded by the municipality, up to a maximum of €20,000, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

    Vessels that have a shore-based power connection can switch to electricity from the shore when they are moored at the quay. This means vessels no longer need to keep the diesel generators running as a means of providing electricity. Therefore, this reduces nitrogen and CO2 emissions, minimises noise pollution and creates better air quality.

    In the port of Rotterdam, shore-based power facilities have been installed. For some types of vessels, the use of shore-based power will be mandatory as of 2030.

    The municipality of Rotterdam supports sustainable initiatives. Therefore, it is offering the opportunity to have a feasibility study on the implementation of shore-based power carried out by one of three pre-selected consultancy firms. The municipality will finance 80% of the study costs up to a maximum of €20,000 per study.


