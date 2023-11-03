2023 November 3 12:37

Aker BP: Construction of Munin platform has started in Thailand

The first steel was cut at Aibel’s subcontractor Deeline fabrication shop



Aker BP and Aibel celebrated the first steel cut for the Munin platform in Thailand on Thursday, November 2, 2023. With Yggdrasil, Aker BP is setting a new standard in offshore operations with remote-controlled operation, unmanned platforms, new technology and data-driven decisions and work processes. Munin, which is situated in the northern part of the area, is an unmanned gas production platform. This installation is the first of its kind on the Norwegian shelf, Aker BP said.



The Munin concept was developed by Equinor. Aibel will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, assembly and commissioning, while Aker BP is the operator for construction and operation.



The first steel was cut at Aibel’s subcontractor, Deeline. The fabrication shop delivers steel structures which are assembled into larger sections and modules at Aibel Thailand in Laem Chabang. The official celebration started early Thursday morning with a ceremony including sacred chanting, food offerings and blessing with holy water. The festivities continued with a cutting ceremony with representatives from all three companies.



The Munin topsides weigh in at more than 8000 tonnes, with a size of 62 by 42 metres and 35 meteres tall. The contract is valued at NOK 7 billion for Aibel and will provide work for around 2000 people distributed between Asker, Haugesund and Thailand.



The yard in Thailand will deliver the utility module, stair tower, flare boom and deck sections for the process module. Assembly and outfitting will take place in Haugesund. The first dispatch will set sail for Norway in less than a year.



Yggdrasil consists of the Hugin, Fulla and Munin licence groups. The area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea. There are many fields in the area, which contains around 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. Aker BP is the operator, with Equinor and PgNiG Upstream Norway as licence partners. Extensive infrastructure is planned in this area, including three platforms, power from shore and a subsea development with a total of nine subsea templates, pipelines and umbilicals. 55 wells are planned in the area. The entire Yggdrasil area will be remote-controlled from an onshore integrated operations centre and control room in Stavanger.