2023 November 2 14:57

Tyovene secures an order for three hybrid-ready SWATH CTVs from the Scottish company Maritime Craft Services

Työvene has secured an order for three hybrid-ready SWATH CTVs from the Scottish company Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) LTD (MCS), according to the company's release.

A SWATH (Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull) is a type of twin hull vessel designed for exceptional seaworthiness and minimum motion of the ship. Reducing the ship’s volume near the surface, where waves develop their greatest power, minimizes the vessel’s response to high seas, both at high speeds and when idling.

All units will be hybrid-ready for easy and cost-efficient retrofitting of hybrid equipment. They will also be the first vessels in the offshore wind industry equipped with ballast water treatment plants.

SWATHs have an even larger deck area than a traditional catamaran and their superior seakeeping abilities are a major benefit to the crew and crew productivity while being also a matter of safety.

Nils P. Olschner is optimistic about Työvene’s expansion into the offshore wind market.

Työvene’s newbuilding activities in the commercial market are supported by Finnvera, the Finish state-owned export credit agency.