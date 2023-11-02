2023 November 2 10:09

Klaveness Combination Carriers implements sustainable technologies for fuel efficiency

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has taken a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency with the successful implementation of new sustainable technologies on its vessels, according to the company's release.

MV Ballard, an 80,500 dwt CABU combination carrier operated by KCC, recently completed its first voyage following a dry dock and the installation of an air lubrication system. This innovative system, supplied by Silverstream Technologies, utilizes air lubrication to minimize frictional resistance between the vessel’s hull and the water. By reducing this resistance, the system helps vessels reduce their fuel consumption and subsequent CO2 emissions.

The adoption of this air lubrication technology makes MV Ballard one of the pioneering dry bulk/tanker vessels to incorporate such sustainable measures. KCC expects to see a significant improvement in fuel consumption, with estimates suggesting a reduction of around 15% aboard MV Ballard after the installation of the air lubrication system, alongside other energy efficiency measures like a shaft generator.

This successful implementation has prompted KCC to continue its commitment to sustainable practices. The company plans to retrofit another vessel, MV Baru, with the Silverstream technology later this month. MV Baru, a 2019-built CLEANBU combination carrier, will also benefit from the system’s fuel efficiency enhancements.

These initiatives are part of KCC’s broader environmental strategy, aimed at reducing the company’s energy efficiency operational indicator (EEOI) by 45% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels. Furthermore, KCC has set an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

To achieve these targets, KCC will not only invest in energy-efficient systems but will also incorporate sustainable biofuels into its fuel mix. By 2030, KCC aims to have a 15% share of biofuels in its overall fuel consumption. Additionally, the company plans to gradually introduce zero-emission fuels and vessels as part of its fleet renewal strategy, with the aim of operating its first zero-emission vessel by the end of the decade.