2023 November 1 17:33

Ocean Network Express to be the vessel operator for the CIP service

Ocean Network Express will be the vessel operator for the CIP service, starting from the cycle of westbound ETA at Shanghai on the 31st of October, according to the company's release.

The service rotation for CIP is outlined as follows:

Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Singapore - Port Kelang - Nhava Sheva -

Karachi - Mundra - Colombo - Port Kelang - Hong Kong - Shanghai