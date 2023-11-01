2023 November 1 12:13

The Panama Canal announces new operational measures with nearly 50 days remaining in the rainy season

This month of October is the driest since the earliest registers, 73 years ago. The drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon continues to impact the Panama Canal’s reservoir system and, as a result, water availability has been reduced, according to the company's release.

In October 2023, there has been 41% less rainfall than usual, lowering Gatun Lake to unprecedented levels for this time of year.

Therefore, with less than two months left until the end of the rainy season, the Canal and the country face the challenge of the upcoming dry season with a minimum water reserve that must guarantee supply for more than 50% of the population and, at the same time, maintain the operations of the interoceanic waterway.



Against this backdrop, the Panama Canal announces reservation slots available in order to maintain a competitive draft from November until February.



These measures are in addition to those previously adopted to preserve fresh water resources and to ensure the safety of transit operations, such as the use of water reutilization basins in the Neopanamax locks and cross-filling in the Panamax locks.



