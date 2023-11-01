2023 November 1 11:03

GSBN, DNV team up on verified data sharing in a major push for decarbonization

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), an independent non-profit technology consortium, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DNV classification society, according to Offshore Energy.



The partnership aims to promote decarbonization and accelerate the adoption of alternative fuels by enabling the trusted sharing of verified data for green claims.

Technological innovation and the introduction of alternative fuels and energy sources are expected tp play a central role in achieving IMO’s bolstered GHG Strategy.

The duo said that in order to achieve this, there is a need to accurately measure and track emissions reduction data across the supply chain as well as ensure the green claims on environmental performance are reliable, comparable and verifiable to provide the accountability of decarbonization investments.

DNV has recently launched Emissions Connect, an emissions data verification engine, as a major step in enabling the verification of operational data.

Under the MoU, DNV, and GSBN will collaborate to conduct pilots with its existing shipping line members to connect verified shipment data from DNV, with a goal of issuing reliable and accountable green claims to end users backed by real granular data.

As the industry is going through major changes, such as EU ETS, and various book and claim systems, trustworthy data at the shipment level is vital for customers to participate in the decarbonization journey.