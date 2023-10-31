  • Home
  • 2023 October 31 15:24

    MISC partners with Pengerang LNG for LNG FSU project

    MISC Berhad (MISC) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn. Bhd. (PLNG2SB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Gas Berhad (PGB), for the supply, operation, and maintenance of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Floating Storage Unit (FSU) intended to be deployed at the PETRONAS LNG Regasification Terminal Pengerang (RGTP) in Johor, according to the company's release.

    This project is a continuation of the collaboration between MISC and PGB in 2012 that brought about the successful deployment of FSU Tenaga Satu and FSU Tenaga Empat at the LNG Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang, Melaka.

    At the core of this latest partnership is the conversion of MISC’s LNG Carrier, Puteri Delima Satu, into an FSU dedicated to this project. The FSU is designed to receive shore power to reduce emissions while improving operational efficiency and is set to become commercially operational by the second quarter of 2025 under a 20-year contract term, with provisions for extension based on mutual agreement.

    MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is a global leader in delivering energy-related maritime solutions and services with more than 50 years of experience in the maritime industry.

    The Group’s modern and diverse fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Ethane carriers, Petroleum and Product vessels, Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes.

    PETRONAS Gas Berhad is Malaysia’s leading gas and infrastructure company with core businesses in Gas Processing, Gas Transportation, Regasification and Utilities. Through its subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn. Bhd. (“PLNG2SB”), PLNG2SB owns a regasification facility in Pengerang, Johor which plays a vital role in supporting the national energy security.

    The regasification terminal receives and stores Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from LNG carrier, vaporises the LNG prior to delivering the natural gas to the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) Complex, Pengerang Cogeneration Plant (PCP) and other consumers via the Peninsular Gas Utilisation national grid.

    PLNG2SB is formed in April 2012 with the inspiration to become the primary LNG hub in South East Asia, aligned with one of Rancangan Malaysia Ke-12 (RMK-12) strategy.

