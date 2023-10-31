2023 October 31 14:37

C2X secures the concession for a 47ha large site for green methanol production in the Port of Huelva

After signing a Framework Agreement with the Egyptian Government for a green methanol project in Egypt earlier this month, C2X has successfully concluded the first phase to secure the concession for a 47ha large site for green methanol production within the Port of Huelva, Southern Spain, according to the company's release.



Located in the area of Punta del Sebo in the Port of Huelva, the land has the potential to support up to one million tons per year of methanol production when fully developed. Before construction can start, several administrative steps need to be completed.

This project is a result of a protocol of collaboration agreed between A.P. Moller - Maersk and the government of Spain in November 2022 to explore the possibilities of producing green fuels in Spain.

C2X is aiming to make a significant contribution to a fossil-free future by accelerating the availability of green methanol in large quantities. C2X will develop, own, and operate green methanol production facilities in strategic locations, which will serve to de-fossilise the chemical and shipping sectors. The venture is majority owned by A.P. Moller Holding with A.P. Moller - Maersk as minority owner.