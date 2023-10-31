2023 October 31 12:54

Hafnia implements Starlink satellite communications service fleetwide

Hafnia has decided to install the Space X Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications service, Starlink, on all of its vessels. This decision comes after the successful completion of pilot programs in 2022 and 2023, with Starlink now operational on 35 Hafnia vessels. The company aims to have the installation completed fleetwide by the end of this year, according to the company's release.

The company is introducing a new initiative called Project Hologram in conjunction with Starlink installation. Project Hologram enables seafarers to connect virtually with their families in a group setting, bridging the physical distance between them. The initiative was successfully tested on the Hafnia Atlantic, where a virtual dinner hosted on Microsoft Teams brought together the ship’s staff and their families.

Encouraged by the positive feedback received, Hafnia has expanded Project Hologram to eight more vessels, allowing more seafarers to experience meaningful connections with their loved ones. Captain Samir Wagh of the BW Cheetah expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, emphasizing the importance of connecting with family members, not only for crew members themselves but also for the families waiting at home. The company is eagerly awaiting the official launch of Project Hologram across its entire fleet.

Hafnia’s adoption of Starlink follows the footsteps of industry giants like AP Moller – Maersk, who recently announced their plans to install Starlink on all 330 of their vessels by the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd, a rival container line, has also committed to implementing Starlink across its fleet of containerships. Recognizing the positive impact on both operations and crew wellbeing, ship management company Anglo-Eastern celebrated the installation of Starlink on its 100th vessel just last month.