2023 October 30 16:45

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivers new eco-friendly bulker to Huaxia Leasing

Chengxi Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has handed over new bulk carrier Pacific Tulip to China Shipbuilding Industry Trading and Huaxia Financial Leasing, according to Offshore Energy.

The new 63,500-ton series bulk carrier is an upgraded version of the 64,000-ton bulk carriers. The structural line has been further optimized, and the ship’s speed and seakeeping ability have been significantly improved to meet international standards.



According to the company, the vessel was designed to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Index (EEI). The 200-meter-long ship also comes equipped with numerous energy-efficiency devices, such as ballast water treatment system (BWTS).

Cengxi Shipyard emphasized that, during the construction process, the conventional 5-day trial period for the first-build ship was compressed to 4 days. All tests were successful.



Furthermore, the ship’s speed, deadweight tonnage, vibration noise, fuel consumption and other performances exceeded the design indicator.

To remind, Huaxia Financial Leasing ordered another two 82,600-ton bulk carriers at Chengxi Shipyard in July this year. The deal builds on the previous collaboration between CSSC Chengxi and Huaxia Financial Leasing for the construction of eight 63,500-ton bulk carriers agreed upon in late 2021.