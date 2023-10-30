2023 October 30 15:30

Anemoi signs deal with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group to develop Rotor Sail designs for LNG carriers

Anemoi Marine Technologies has entered into a Joint Design Cooperation Agreement with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group for the design of Rotor Sails onboard two LNG carrier newbuildings, according to the company's release.

As part of the agreement, Anemoi will assess the feasibility and design of Rotor Sails for installation on LNG carriers and develop relevant specification requirements and designs that can be used for future installation projects in order to meet current and future environmental targets.

In addition, this project is hoped to boost the confidence of Rotor Sail technology for gas carrier owners and enable the smooth introduction of a new generation of efficient and environmentally friendly LNG carrier design.

The use of Rotor Sails provided by Anemoi has increased in recent months as ship owners look to make significant fuel and emission savings from their vessels by harnessing renewable wind power during voyages.

In May, Anemoi announced it was on track to have a production capacity to install up to 50 Rotor Sails a year by the end of 2023 due to growing demand for the technology.





