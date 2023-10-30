2023 October 30 15:03

Mitsui and Hokuriku Electric Power Company to develop a hydrogen-ammonia supply chain in the Port of Tsuruga

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has reached agreement with the Fukui prefectural government and Hokuriku Electric Power Company on the joint implementation of a feasibility study concerning the development of a hydrogen-ammonia supply chain using floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the Port of Tsuruga. A cooperation agreement has been concluded for the study, which has been selected for a subsidy under a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry scheme to promote understanding about structural advancement and transitioning in the energy sector, according to the company's release.

Hydrogen and ammonia, which can be produced from various energy sources, emit no CO2 during combustion. They are identified in the Japanese government's Sixth Strategic Energy Plan as energy resources that can be expected to play a vital role in the carbon neutral era.

At a co-creation council hosted by the government, it was decided that efforts should be targeted toward the consolidation and industrialization of hydrogen and ammonia use within the region, including measures to encourage the use of hydrogen and ammonia in power generation and regional business activities. The meeting also called for efforts to make the Port of Tsuruga the main location for the offloading and supply facilities, especially the storage tanks and pipelines.

The purpose of this feasibility study is to carry out a feasibility study concerning the development of a hydrogen/ammonia supply chain at the Port of Tsuruga, including the introduction of ammonia FSRU, the utilization of ammonia supplied from the FSRU, and the use of hydrogen to generate power for cargo handling equipment. Fukui Prefecture will examine the introduction of hydrogen-based power generation, while Hokuriku Electric Power will investigate the utilization of ammonia. For its part, Mitsui & Co. will coordinate a study related to FSRU.

Ultimately, the three participants in the study are seeking to apply their technology and knowledge to the development of a hydrogen/ammonia supply chain at the Port of Tsuruga with the aim of contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society.