2023 October 30 13:50

NCSP’s nine-month net profit rose 3.8% to RUB 22.2 bn

JSC NCSP posts 9M,2023 gross profit of RUB 13.7 billion

Net profit of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (JSC NCSP) increased in Jan-Sept 2023 according to RAS by 3.8% year-on-year, to RUB 22.2 billion. Revenue rose 16% to RUB 22 billion rubles (from RUB 19 billion in 2022), the NCSP’s press release said.

NCSP’s gross profit in the nine-month period increased by 22.8% Y-on-Y from 11.2 billion rubles to 13.7 billion rubles; sales profit – by 25% Y/Y (RUB 12.5 billion vs RUB 10 billion). Long-term liabilities of the company as of September 30, 2023 reached RUB 11.1 billion compared to RUB 11.9 billion at the beginning of the year (-7%), short-term liabilities for the nine-month period decreased by 3.16 times – from RUB 9.6 billion to RUB 3.03 billion.



Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) is Russia’s largest group operating in the Azov-Black Sea and Baltic Sea basins. The Group's assets include several dedicated stevedoring companies handling in the Port of Novorossiysk liquid bulk (crude oil, oil products, mineral fertilizers and edible oils), dry bulk (mainly iron ore, coal, chemical cargo) and break-bulk cargo (ferrous and non-ferrous metals, timber), as well as containers.. NCSP Group comprises JSC NCSP, JSC Novoroslesexport, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, LLC IPP, JSC Fleet of Norovossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Baltic Stevedoring Company, LLC Primorsk Trade Port. NCSP and Transneft own LLC NCS 50/50.