  • 2023 October 30 14:23

    HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 231.8 bln-won order for crude carriers

    South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday it has won a 231.8 billion-won (US$171 million) order to build two crude carriers for an Oceanian shipper, according to Yonhap.

    Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the vessels at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The crude carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by March 2026, it added.

    So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $20.19 billion worth of orders to build 142 vessels and a floating production unit, or 128.2 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

    According to industry researcher Clarkson Research Service, global crude carrier orders are forecast to increase 63 percent on-year to 325 ships this year and 15 percent to 375 vessels next year.

    HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

