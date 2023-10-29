2023 October 29 16:01

Kongsberg Digital introduces VPM application to optimise merchant fleet

This application is made to fit the merchant segment operational profile for long, global-spanning merchant voyages in the maritime merchant segment

To meet the merchant fleet's need for optimised voyage decision-making, Kongsberg Digital is launching Vessel Performance Merchant. The application is tailored and designed for the merchant fleet to enhance fuel efficiency and optimise the overall performance of both the vessel and its crew.



By harnessing data from onboard sensors and automation systems through the vessel-to-cloud infrastructure Vessel Insight, the Vessel Performance application has been a wellspring of valuable insights and analytics for shipowners and crew members since its inception in 2020.



As offshore vessels operate on shorter, dynamic voyages and often need to be at a standstill in a single position over time – also known as dynamic positioning – merchant vessels undertake long and stable voyages. Also, a key difference between offshore and merchant segments is the planning phase of the voyage; where offshore operations objectives can change within a very short period of time, merchant voyages are often planned several weeks ahead.



To address the differences in operations and underlying decision-making for the two segments, Kongsberg Digital is launching the 'Vessel Performance Merchant' application. This application is made to fit the merchant segment operational profile for long, global-spanning merchant voyages in the maritime merchant segment.



The application will provide merchant vessel's operators with dashboards that will enable an intuitive understanding of the vessel's situation and current overview, while giving decision support to reduce fuel consumption. Using a user-defined system to create alarms and rules to detect and help crew make better decisions at the moment they can make the most impact, Vessel Performance can truly help shape how people work. Through this, Vessel Performance Merchant enables crew members and onshore management to make well-informed decisions regarding energy drivers, conduct voyage comparisons, and optimise fuel consumption.



“Through successful collaboration with our esteemed clients and partners, we have identified the unique needs of the offshore and merchant sectors. As a result, we have developed Vessel Performance Merchant, a tailored tool that empowers operators of merchant vessels with an intuitive performance status dashboard. Utilising this powerful tool, shipowners and operators can optimise fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and achieve cost savings – thereby leading the way towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”, said Sigrid Johansen, Product Manager in Kongsberg Digital.P