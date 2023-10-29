2023 October 29 12:07

The València Port Pilots’ Corporation starts up its advanced simulator

This Wartsila developed device is unique in Spain and can be used by pilots, maritime traffic operators or tugboats



The Port of València Pilots’ Corporation launched its advanced simulator with which it can reproduce real situations and improve its operations while reinforcing maritime safety. With this technology it is possible to simulate any situation in the waters of the port, making it possible to practise manoeuvres on vessels of any size and in all types of operating conditions (it incorporates a VTS or maritime traffic simulator) as well as simulating any weather scenario.



This device, developed by the technology company Wärtsila, is unique in Spain and can be used by pilots, maritime traffic operators or tugboats, or even all of them at the same time. It has a manoeuvring simulator and a VTS simulator, which can be used jointly and in coordination. All this is also done from different modules (up to four) and with the professionals working in isolation – in different rooms – “these conditions provide greater realism to the simulation, it serves as training for all kinds of situations”, pointed out Javier Félix, president of the Port of València Pilots Corporation. The investment in these advanced simulators reaffirms the commitment of the Pilotage Corporation to maritime safety and the continuous training of its staff.



Mar Chao, president of the Port Authority of València, who was accompanied on the visit by Francesc Sánchez, director of Valenciaport, and Néstor Martínez, deputy director general of the PAV. After seeing how it works, she emphasised that “this investment demonstrates a clear commitment to offering a service of excellence, improving operational coordination and placing Valenciaport in the ‘first division’ of maritime safety”.



For her part, Helena Delgado, València’s Maritime Captain, valued the start-up of this simulator as “it benefits the maritime safety of the Port of València because it will be possible to check with guarantees the viability of manoeuvres that present exceptional conditions”. Delgado also stated that this technology is at the disposal of the pilots’ corporations that need to use it.