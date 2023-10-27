2023 October 27 17:42

HD Hyundai develops electric propulsion system for large ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. have secured Approval in Principle (AIP) from the UK's Lloyd's Register for their groundbreaking low-carbon electric propulsion system (phase II) for super-large crude oil carriers, according to the companies' holding company HD Hyundai Co. on Friday.

The 30-megawatt (MW) electric propulsion system, which leverages medium voltage direct current (MVDC) and solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technologies, is designed for 300,000-ton crude carriers.

The system is anticipated to match the propulsion efficiency of larger conventional engines while achieving "net-zero" carbon emissions.

This innovation follows the two firms' accomplishment last February when they obtained a conceptual design certification from Lloyd's Register for the same system.

The system's energy efficiency has improved by 20% compared to existing models, and power quality has been boosted by about 40%.



Looking forward, HD Hyundai is targeting 2027 for a land-based demonstration of its propulsion system and is planning a full-scale commercial rollout by 2028.