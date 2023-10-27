2023 October 27 17:06

Manisa orders up to 8 cargo ships from CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding

Italian shipping company Manisa Chartering has entered into a contract with China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s Guangxi Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering for the construction of up to eight 8,500-ton general cargo ships, according to Offshore Energy.



The contract encompasses four confirmed ships, two optional vessels, and an expression of interest for two more ships, all of which are characterized by an impressive set of specifications. These vessels boast an overall length of 119.9 meters, a molded width of 17 meters, a molded depth of 9.3 meters, and a design draft of 6.5 meters, with a maximum draft of 7 meters. These ships are designed to reach a speed of 13.2 knots and carry a maximum deadweight of 8,500 tons, meeting classification standards set by RINA.

The newbuilds will also integrate eco-friendly solutions resulting in outstanding performance, economic efficiency, and efficient loading and operational capabilities, the shipbuilder said.

CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding has reportedly inked a design contract with Norway-based Marine Design and Consulting AS for the ships.

Compared to vessels of similar tonnage and type, these ships are set to offer a 40% fuel consumption reduction and an 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. Moreover, they will be equipped to connect to shore power during berthing and adhere to Tier III emissions standards and EEDI Stage 2 criteria.

The Naples-based shipowner has 14 general cargo ships in its fleet, according to the data from the company’s website.