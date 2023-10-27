2023 October 27 14:43

Sevmash starts building a huge dock for floating out nuclear submarines

The floating dock will be one of the largest facilities in terms of displacement ever built by the enterprise





Image courtesy of Sevmash



JSC PO Sevmash (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has begun the construction of a floating dock (FD), which will be used to float out nuclear submarines from repair and shipbuilding docks, Sevmash press office said.



The new floating dock will replace the existing FD Sukhona.



Sevmash and Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau signed an agreement in 2020 for a detail design of a new floating dock. The design was developed and delivered to Sevmash. The contract for development and engineering support of working design documentation was concluded this June and the work is being executed by specialists of Sevmash in-house design bureau on time and on budget.



All Sevmash’s hydraulic engineering structures are designed to comply with the FD Sukhona dimensions. To avoid their large-scale reengineering it was decided to build a new dock structurally similar to the FD Sukhona.



Roman Pugin, Sevmash Deputy Chief Designer commented that the FD is not a serial project, so it will be one-of-a-kind. The structure will also become one of the largest civil engineering facilities, in terms of displacement, ever built by the enterprise.



Northern Machine-Building Enterprise (Sevmash, part of USC) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas sectors.