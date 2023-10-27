2023 October 27 13:52

ONE launches India Ocean Mediterranean service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is pleased to announce the new Indian Ocean Mediterranean service (IOM). This new service connects India, Pakistan and the Middle East with the Mediterranean region, according to the ONE's release.

The new IOM service is expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.

The commencement of the new service from Nhava Sheva to the Mediterranean will be Hyundai Busan/V.0150W(ETA Nhava Sheva 14th/Jan/2024)

The service rotation will be as follows: Nhava Sheva - Mundra – Karachi – Jeddah – Damietta – Piraeus – Genoa – Valencia – Barcelona – Piraeus – Damietta – Jeddah – Karachi – Mundra – Nhava Sheva