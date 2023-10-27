  • Home
  • News
  • Israel to pay compensation for ships damaged in Gaza war
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 27 12:02

    Israel to pay compensation for ships damaged in Gaza war

    Israel will provide compensation for ships that are damaged due to the war in Gaza and the government is taking steps to minimise risks for vessels using the country's ports, government advisories said, according to Reuters. 

    Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas Islamist group after its fighters stormed through Israeli towns from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and seizing more than 220 hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history. 

    The country relies on its seaports for its trade as well as for much of its needs including consumer goods and food.  Israel's tax authority said in a statement dated Oct. 26 that compensation would be awarded for "war damage" caused to any Israeli or foreign vessel located within Israel's economic waters.  

    The authority said the rate of the compensation was 100% of the "actual damage", which is the difference in value of the asset prior to the incident and after it was damaged.  Israel has faced heavy rocket barrages including in the south of the country, prompting the closure of the smaller Ashkelon port, which is the nearest terminal to Gaza. There have also been repeated clashes along the northern border. 

    In a separate Oct. 25 advisory circulated to the global maritime industry and seen by Reuters, Israel's transport and road safety ministry said the country's ports were "highly protected strategic facilities".  "Steps have been taken by the government to minimize risk levels for calling ships," it said, adding that the Iron Dome air defence system had "proven to be super effective".  "Bottom line, despite several previous conflicts, no damage was sustained to any calling ships, i.e. zero incidents."  

    Additional war risk insurance premiums have risen tenfold in recent weeks for ships calling at Israeli ports and some vessels have diverted away from the major southern port of Ashdod, which is 40 km (30 miles) from Gaza, to Haifa in the north.  Port of Ashdod officials told Reuters this week that operations were unaffected.  "I understand that people don't feel secure right now because of the situation," said Shaul Schneider, chairman of the Port of Ashdod's board of directors.  "But we're dealing with it. We're talking to the importers, we're talking to the heads of (shipping) companies." 

Другие новости по темам: accident  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 27

18:06 Knutsen takes delivery of third LNG carrier
17:42 HD Hyundai develops electric propulsion system for large ships
17:23 China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings
17:06 Manisa orders up to 8 cargo ships from CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding
16:32 Containerships hit their highest average age to date
16:19 China ports container volume rises 5.2% from January to September 2023
15:46 MOL and Cosmo Oil sign MoU to study ocean transport for development of CCS value chain
14:43 Sevmash starts building a huge dock for floating out nuclear submarines
14:23 Port Houston container volume down 4% in September 2023
13:52 ONE launches India Ocean Mediterranean service
13:36 Baltic Shipyard received first shipment of Project 22220 Chukotka nuclear icebreaker’s RITM-200 propulsion
13:28 Baltic Shipyard takes delivery of first shipment of Project 22220 Chukotka nuclear icebreaker’s RITM-200 propulsion
13:23 GTT and Deltamarin secure AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the design of an LNG dual-fuel VLCC
12:54 Olaf Gelhausen appointed as Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals
12:02 Israel to pay compensation for ships damaged in Gaza war
11:02 Transnet National Ports Authority issues RFI for the development of a terminal facility and related facilities for hydrogen initiatives
10:52 Tecon Santos invests $520 million in container terminal expansion
10:14 Venice Energy and Origin Energy reach agreement on the Outer Harbor LNG import terminal to be built at Port Adelaide

2023 October 26

18:06 Seacor sells Inland River Transport Holdings to Ingram
17:41 Finland LNG terminal to open booking for winter slots on Friday
17:20 Marine battery system developed in Singapore receives approval from Bureau Veritas
17:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2023
17:02 Silverstream Technologies and MAN Energy Solutions sign collaboration agreement
16:43 MAN Energy Solutions wins the contract for the delivery of three integrally-geared compressor trains to the first large-scale carbon capture and storage project in the Netherlands
16:28 LR to class Vard built methanol-ready Commissioning Service Operations Vessels
15:56 Cavotec signs long-term service agreement with COSCO Group
15:39 MEPs back plans to boost Europe's Net-Zero technology production
14:13 APM Terminals and DP World spearhead roadmap for accelerating electrification of port operations in bid for net-zero
13:55 Guangxi Shipbuilding sign contract Manisa for eight general cargoships
13:41 Hutchison Ports completes 50% of the expansion of the terminal in the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas
12:58 TotalEnergies commissions its LNG floating terminal in the Port of Le Havre
12:56 Shiploads on Russia’s North-West to Far East short sea trade soar more than 80% from 15%, official says
11:12 HD Hyundai signs $3.9 bln shipbuilding deal with Qatar Energy
10:47 Baltic Shipyard marks heavy unit loading milestone on the Chukotka icebreaker
10:45 The Ocean Alliance to become the largest box shipping alliance
10:24 Seaside LNG takes delivery of new barge Clean Everglades
09:56 Fincantieri announces the launching of the first phase of the European Patrol Corvette project
09:23 Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Ural successfully completes drydocking at Baltic Shipyard

2023 October 25

18:06 Harland & Wolff awarded £61 million SeaRose FPSO contract
17:42 Bearing AI releases Fleet Deployment Optimizer
17:19 Yara and Navigator Holdings lead investment into Azane Fuel Solutions to realize world’s first ammonia bunkering solution
16:47 Airbus renews its transatlantic fleet with lower-emission ships
16:47 Ascenz Marorka to equip the Global Ship Lease container vessel fleet with its Smart Shipping solution
16:19 Celsius Tankers orders two more LNG carriers from China Merchants Heavy Industry in Jiangsu
15:46 Montenegrin NGOs urge European Commission not to build LNG terminal at Port of Bar
15:25 Following ‘keel-per-crab quota’ auctions results, investments in new fishing vessels construction estimated at RUB 46-47 billion – VARPE
13:52 Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology join forces for electrical systems innovation
13:24 MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier
12:43 Sixth ammonia-ready Armada vessel joins Ocean Infinity’s fleet
12:13 Fincantieri signed a contract for two hybrid CSOV
11:10 ACWA Power, Dutch entities to jointly explore green hydrogen export corridor
10:53 Crowley gets permit for the first-ever LNG bunkering at Panama Canal’s Pacific side
10:25 MOL signs MOU with Hy2gen Deutschland for jointly study the use of e-methanol
09:55 Ports of Los Angeles and Guangzhou to partner on digital technology and Green Shipping Corridor

2023 October 24

17:51 Gondan Shipbuilders hosts a steel cutting ceremony for the Northern Lighthouse Board's vessel
17:43 Seaborne traffic via North-South ITC to reach 8 million tonnes by 2030, and 20 million tonnes by 2050, official says
17:33 ABS and Pelagus 3D to advance additive manufacturing for spare parts
17:27 Chantier Naval Forillon contracted to build the Canadian Coast Guard’s first-ever hybrid vessel
17:22 Louis Meyer signs contract for delivery of one of the first Damen Shipyards’ compact ASD Tug 2111
17:19 Huisman launches renewed series of subsea Knuckle Boom Cranes
16:57 One dead, two rescued after North Sea ship collision - Havariekommando
16:02 TFG Marine endorses mandatory use of mass flow meters
15:37 Thailand authorities set to create a national shipping line
15:12 HD KSOE considers securing shipyards abroad
14:02 Wallenius Wilhelmsen conirms previously announced LOI for four newbuildings plus options
13:12 Rotterdam conventional bunker sales near three-year lows in Q3
12:30 Vitol targets Asia biofuel growth with specialist bunker barges
11:58 Port of Rotterdam throughput falls by 6.0% in first three quarters
11:24 Several missing after two cargo ships collide in North Sea
10:45 Incat selects SSI’s shipbuilding solution for next-generation Buquebus catamaran ferry