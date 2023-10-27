2023 October 27 10:52

Tecon Santos invests $520 million in container terminal expansion

The Tecon Santos container terminal is undertaking an ambitious expansion and modernisation project with a total investment of $520 million to increase annual capacity to 3 million teu, according to Seatrade Maritime.



Investment plans have been underway since 2019, and the first phase, completed in 2021, included the expansion of the terminal's quay to 1,510 metres, making it the largest contiguous quay in Latin America by allowing the simultaneous berthing of three 366-metre-neopanamax vessels and one Ro-Ro vessel.

The second phase, currently in progress, involves investment in yard works and acquisition of electrical equipment which includes eight E-RTGs, two gantry cranes, 30 tractor-trailer sets and 30 semi-trailers. The cranes are expected to arrive at the terminal by the end of November.



Tecon Santos is being equipped with advanced technology, including the Opus-TOS terminal operation system from CyberLogitec, in operation since September. This system enabled a significant improvement in the company's operational efficiency by unifying container operations, improving the level of service, planning and productivity.



Alongside Tecon Santos, Santos Brasil manages the Vehicle Terminal (TEV) on the Left Bank of the Port of Santos, the Saboó Logistics Terminal for general cargo on the Right Bank, and two Customs Industrial Logistic Centres, namely Clia Santos and Clia Guarujá.