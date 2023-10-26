2023 October 26 17:02

Silverstream Technologies and MAN Energy Solutions sign collaboration agreement

Clean technology leader Silverstream Technologies and marine engine designer MAN Energy Solutions have signed a collaboration agreement to support the decarbonisation of the global shipping industry, according to the company's release.

The agreement will explore solutions for improving vessel efficiency spanning both newbuild installations and retrofits. With approximately half of the world’s commercial ships powered by MAN Energy Solutions, the collaboration will help further accelerate adoption of Silverstream’s proven air lubrication technology, the Silverstream System, across the global fleet.

Silverstream’s technology releases a uniform carpet of air to reduce the frictional resistance between the hull and the water, cutting average net fuel consumption and GHG emissions by 5-10%. While the air lubrication system is applicable to all shipping segments and is effective in all sea states, it is especially effective on large oceangoing vessels due to the size and shape of their hull. MAN two-stroke engines are the preferred choice of propulsion for these commercial vessels.

As of October 2023, there are 180 vessels contracted to have the SilverstreamÒ System installed across all of shipping’s major segments, with 50 installed on ships in-service today. Silverstream’s customers include MSC, Maersk, Grimaldi, Shell, Vale, Carnival and ADNOC L&S, amongst other major industry names. Many of these customers are signing fleet-wide deals for the technology.



