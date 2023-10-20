2023 October 20 17:35

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Asia for the first time in three years

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrates its return to Asia as Norwegian Jewel set sail from Tokyo and commenced its extensive six-month season of voyages in the region, according to the company's release.

As the first ship in the NCL fleet to return to Asia in over three years, Norwegian Jewel will offer 16 immersive and port-rich itineraries, visiting 11 countries and sailing from nine different departure ports, including Bangkok (Laem Chabang) Thailand; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) Malaysia; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; and for the first time in NCL history Seoul (Incheon), South Korea.

The brand will make its first calls to Manila, Boracay, Palawan and Salomague, Philippines; Bintan Island, Indonesia; and Hualien, Taiwan.



NCL will have a record four ships deployed in the region during the 2024/25 season, providing travelers with unrivalled choice. In addition to Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky will also visit the area's most diverse ports, offering guests the opportunity to explore iconic and less discovered destinations including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia.



Making its premiere, Norwegian Sun will offer a six-month Asia Pacific season, including 13 exotic itineraries from October 2024 to April 2025, four of which have never been offered before, including three departures from Melbourne, Australia and an Auckland, New Zealand to Bali, Indonesia sailing in March 2025. Departure ports include Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Honolulu; and Papeete, French Polynesia.



