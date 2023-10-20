2023 October 20 17:07

Royal Niestern Sander successfully launches EasyMax 3

The Easymax 3 vessel was launched successfully at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander. This new building is the successor of the award-winning Egbert Wagenborg and her sister Máxima. The Easymax vessel type is the latest series in the Wagenborg's fleet.



With a cargo capacity of more than 14.000 tonnes and a hold capacity of 625.000 cbft, Wagenborg was able to build a relatively large vessel without a major increase in overall dimensions. With an installed power of less than 3.000 kW, this ship has extremely low fuel consumption and due to her design, she has an excellent sea keeping performance.

The EasyMax is by far the greenest multipurpose vessel in her class, resulting in an undisputed Carbin Intensity Index (CII) A-rating.

In the upcoming weeks the EasyMax 3 will be commissioned followed by sea trials by the end of this year. The vessel is expected to be delivered to Wagenborg by the end of 2023.