2023 October 19 18:07

Nokia and EGC to deploy the first Private Wireless network at a Caribbean port for KFTL

Nokia announced that it has been selected by Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) to deploy the first private wireless network at its container terminal in a port in the Caribbean. The network was installed and will be deployed by Nokia Channel Partner EGC International.

KFTL is a modern and competitive transshipment port serving Central America and the Caribbean. It also serves major markets on the North and South America east coasts and facilitates post-Panama vessels transiting the Panama Canal. KFTL’s Digital Transformation journey has become a reference in the Americas due to the adoption of new technologies such as the Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud), and MXIE a high performance, end-to-end wireless private network and industrial digitalization platform. Both technologies will be deployed at KFTL to deliver industrial-grade connectivity and edge computing capabilities.

Nokia's solution will enable KFTL to meet the growing demands of modern logistics, improve safety measures and strengthen overall productivity with top-notch wireless connectivity at docks and port yards.

Use cases include critical communications support for the Terminal Operation System (TOS) and other operational systems and applications, connectivity for more than 100 VMTs (Vehicle Mounted Terminals), cranes and trucks, as well as the deployment of more than 100 tablets and 260 devices (push-to-talk over LTE) for staff. Soon, up to 1,300 devices will be connected and remote operations and real-time monitoring of terminal equipment will be enabled.



Nokia's Industrial Grade Private Wireless Networks provide more pervasive broadband connectivity, with lower latency and greater predictability and security than alternative solutions, Nokia solutions are being selected by multiple industries as the backbone of digital transformation projects. According to a recent survey by Nokia and GlobalData with 79 multinationals that have deployed Nokia industrial-grade private wireless solutions, nearly 80 percent of survey respondents expected to achieve ROI within six months of deployment.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in multiple industries. It has also extended its footprint to more than 635 private wireless customers worldwide across an array of industrial sectors.





