2023 October 19 16:15

E-Pusher 1 nominated for Ship of the year award 2023

E-Pusher 1, the result of an intensive partnership with Padmos, has been nominated for the ‘Ship of the year award’ 2023.

The E-Pusher 1 is the world’s first modular, zero-emission, fully electric pusher tug for barge combinations.

The assembly construction of our E-Pusher 1 is revolutionizing ship building. Its modular concept and use of standard products make construction efficient and scalable, while its innovative design allows for easy replacement of damaged or outdated modules, significantly extending the boat’s lifespan.

The properties of HDPE allow for selection of the optimal hull space. Plus, by using HDPE the vessel is lightweight and has a draft that is far less than conventional pusher tug designs. The E-Pusher 1 is all about efficiency and sustainability.

The winner of the award will be announced during the Maritime Awards Gala 2023 on 6 November in Ahoy, Rotterdam.