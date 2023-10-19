2023 October 19 13:44

Seatrium successfully delivers Floating Production Unit for Gulf of Mexico project

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium) announced today the successful delivery of the Floating Production Unit (FPU), Whale, for deployment in the Gulf of Mexico, in accordance with the contract secured in November 2019 with Shell Offshore Inc.

Enabled by Seatrium’s Goliath twin cranes with a combined 30,000-tonne lifting capacity and a 100-metre hook height, the integration of the Whale FPU topside and hull in one single lift is a major milestone achievement for Seatrium, resulting in greater productivity and safety for the assembly of such mega-blocks before integration.

The project scores 96% on international standards for health, safety, and environment and complies with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers1 (IOGP) 577 standards as well as the US Coast Guards statutory requirements.

The hull structure of Whale was fabricated in Seatrium’s steel fabrication facility, powered by renewable solar energy, resulting in reduced carbon emissions during the construction process.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments of Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions; Renewables and New Energies; Specialised Shipbuilding; and Repairs & Upgrades provide a diverse suite of products and services, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.