2023 October 18 18:07

ONE adds new service from Southeast Asia to India and Gulf

Ocean Network Express announces a new addition to its service network connecting Southeast Asia with India and the Middle East.

The new SIG service will provide more frequency and comprehensive connections to and from India West Coast and Middle East.

The SIG service rotation is as follows:

Singapore - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Dammam - Jebel Ali - Cochin - Colombo - Singapore

SIG service will commence with a westbound ETA in Singapore on 16th November.