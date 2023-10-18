2023 October 18 11:42

Norwegian logistics company orders Konecranes Generation 6 mobile harbor crane for new terminal

Norwegian logistics provider Tyrholm & Farstad AS has ordered a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for their new Flatholmen terminal in Ålesund, with the electric crane to expand capacity and reduce carbon emissions. The order was booked in Q3 2023, and delivery will take place in Q2 2024.

Tyrholm & Farstad made the order – the first crane for their new terminal – to extend their business and meet local industry demands for their logistics services. An easily adaptable, high-performance solution, the electric crane will handle container and general cargo for the Møre og Romsdal region.