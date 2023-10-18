2023 October 18 13:11

Thuraya releases Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, announces the release of Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product, using Thuraya’s network, an industry-first IoT (Internet of Things) new tracking and monitoring Product that seeks to transform shipping logistics, according to the company's release.



It is expected to revolutionize container tracking and safety across the global logistics industry due to its versatility across land, sea, air, and rail. Whilst traditional shipping provides limited information on the exact shipment location or surrounding conditions of its cargo, CyLock will provide additional features and tools which will optimize container freight operations and increase business efficiency.



CyLock Satcom has primarily been developed for the global logistics sector and benefits from advanced technology that will provide businesses with a wide range of unique tracking features to enable the following:



Efficient Container Tracking: Real time tracking capabilities, providing businesses with precise location data for their containers during transit at sea and on land.

Container Safety Solutions: Remote locking and unlocking mechanism, enabling businesses to enhance the level of security over their valuable cargo throughout the logistics process.

Transportation of Sensitive Material: Real-time data sensing for the transport of sensitive materials such as medical equipment, so that environmental conditions (such as temperature, humidity, gases, pressure and light) can be adequately monitored throughout the logistics process, ensuring optimal transport conditions and safe delivery of goods.

Transportation of Critical Merchandise: Safe-guarding and security of critical merchandise, ensuring that the cargo is protected throughout its journey, from its origin through to its ultimate destination.



CyLock-Satcom employs a dual-mode tracker that enables it to work on satellite and terrestrial 2G/3G/4G LTE-M/NB-IoT. It can be easily installed within containers and has its own power source. The system also consists of a Thuraya SM2700/3700 module.



Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.



Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.



Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO.



Cypod Solutions AS, an IoT technology company based in Holmestrand, Norway, provides superior secure IoT tracking and connectivity solutions to safeguard assets, facilities, people, and work processes, including multifunctional IoT gateways, devices and sensors, secure end-to-end connectivity, and an IoT Management Platform with data visualization and predictive analysis.





