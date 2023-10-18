2023 October 18 12:10

Nowhere Networks enters a strategic partnership with Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers Greece, member of the leading European Vantage Towers Group company with more than 5,270 sites in Greece and Nowhere Networks, the leading provider of near shore and onboard connectivity solutions for the maritime market worldwide, announce today the signing of a three-year strategic agreement.

The agreement simplifies the cooperation of the parties and reduces lead times radically since Nowhere Networks has now access to a broad portfolio of sites across Greece while receiving from Vantage Towers a range of proactive services such as network optimization, project planning and construction of sites.

Nowhere Networks has the world’s largest land based maritime high speed internet network, providing unparalleled connectivity to ships with high bandwidth and low latency. By using Nowhere Networks in-house developed solution, including high performance tracking antennas, ships can obtain high speed internet access and more bandwidth with lower latency than any other radio-based technology on the market.



Nowhere Networks is a Swedish fast-growing innovative high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective radio-based broadband solution for the shipping industry.

Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with more than 84,000 sites in ten countries, connecting people, businesses and devices in cities and rural areas. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.

Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. By building, operating and leasing this infrastructure to MNOs or other network providers such as IoT companies or utilities, Vantage Towers is making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe.