  • 2023 October 17 11:53

    Gazprom Shelfproekt JSC completes the towing of the Northern Lights SSDR from Murmansk to Sokolovskaya Bay, Primorsky Territory


    Photo by JSC Gazprom Shelfproekt

    The towing of the semi-submersible floating drilling rig (SSDR) “Northern Lights” (Russian flag) from the port of Murmansk to Sokolovskaya Bay (Primorsky Territory) has been completed. PortNews IAA was informed about this by the press service of Gazprom Shelfproekt JSC (Competence Center for the implementation of offshore oil and gas projects).

    The towing was carried out through the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the length of the route was 5901 nautical miles. The SSDR was installed at anchor in Sokolovskaya Bay.

    The transport and towing vessels (TTV) “Saturn” and “Neptune”, “Kazanin Explorer” and “Aleut” took part in the towing.

    The Northern Lights SSDR (owned by Gazprom PJSC) is a catamaran-type self-propelled floating drilling rig with two pontoons and six stabilizing columns supporting the top structure. The SSDR has a displacement of 59,260 tons and a crew of 78 people.

    “Northern Lights” and the same type “Polar Star” were built at the Vyborg Shipyard (VSZ, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) and launched in 2011. The offshore platform is capable of conducting exploration and production drilling of gas and oil wells up to 7500 m deep at sea depths in the range of 70-500 m in the presence of broken ice up to 70 cm thick.

    Main technical characteristics of the SSDR "Northern Lights": length of the top structure - 85 m, width - 73 m, height to the top of the tower - 128 m, height to the upper deck - 45.2 m, pontoon length - 119 m, width - 17 m, height - 10 m, power of the main power plant - 32 MW.

2023 October 17

