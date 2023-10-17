2023 October 17 11:03

Cargo throughput at Ningbo-Zhoushan port exceeds 1bn tons

Cargo throughput at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan port was 1.015bn tons as the end of September, an increase of 5.85% year-on-year, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The port posted a container volume of 27.26m teu for the first three quarters, increasing 3.56% compared with the same period of last year, and maintained a stable growth rate as of date this year.

Ningbo-Zhoushan port newly opened up fourteen container services this year, making its total shipping routes number reach 301 supported by the upgraded port operation capacity.



During the first nine months, sea-rail cargo volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan port was 1.128m teu, up 27.1% year-on-year.