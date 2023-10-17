2023 October 17 10:31

VARD orders 4 × MAN 12V175D-MEM GenSets for cable-laying vessel

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialised vessels, has ordered 4 × MAN 12V175D-MEM GenSets in connection with the building of a new purpose-built, cable-laying vessel (CLV) for NCT Offshore, the Danish subsea specialist. The GenSets will form part of the vessel’s diesel-electric DP2 propulsion system, which also includes a hybrid battery package, according to MAN's release.



The high-speed 175D GenSets will each come accompanied by compact MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) systems. Furthermore, MAN Energy Solutions states that the engines have the lowest lube-oil consumption on the market.

Featuring state-of-the-art DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems, the CLV will be equipped with an intelligent power system solution for improved sustainability – encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection – that will reduce fuel consumption and increase operability. The vessel will feature a bollard pull in excess of 60 tons, while maximum transit speed will exceed 14 knots.



MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

The 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset for low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well future-fuel requirements where it is already approved for operation on biofuels, such as FAME and HVO.