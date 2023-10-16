2023 October 16 17:45

Inditex partners with Maersk to reduce its maritime transport emissions

Inditex, parent company of fashion brands such as Zara and Massimo Dutti, has partnered with the freight group Maersk to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint from seaborne logistics by incorporating alternative fuels in all its inbound routes with the carrier.

Through the ECO Delivery Ocean programme, Maersk replaces fossil fuels on its ships with green fuels like green methanol or second generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks. This is expected to deliver an estimated reduction of more than 80% in GHG emissions per litre compared to conventional sources.

With ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk offers its customers the opportunity to handle transports completely with certified green fuels for a fixed cost. The corresponding greenhouse gas savings are confirmed to the customers with an externally verified certificate and these transports will be exempted from EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) charges by Maersk in the future.



Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, operating in more than 200 markets through its online platform and stores. With a business model focused on meeting customer desires in a sustainable way, Inditex is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



