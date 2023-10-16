2023 October 16 17:24

MOL aims for full-scale introduction of Starlink satellite communication, targeting more than 200 ocean-going vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced its decision to install Starlink satellite communication service on 233 its ocean-going vessels managed by MOL Group ship management companies. The group plans to have about 140 vessels equipped with the system by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Starlink is a satellite communications service that uses multiple small satellites deployed in low orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity. MOL has conducted trials on several MOL-operated vessels. The trials confirmed a dramatic improvement in the communication environment, with up to a 50-fold increase in communication speed, enabling seafarers to make video calls with family members and watch videos, which were difficult in the past. Considering the positive impact on seafarers' wellbeing, MOL has decided to proceed with a full-scale introduction of the system on its managed ocean-going vessels.



MOL plans to install Starlink on all its group's managed vessels, except for those for which it is difficult to install Starlink at present due to ship registry and other reasons.

Trials have already been conducted on ocean-going vessels, and will be conducted on cruise ships, ferries, and coastal RORO vessels.