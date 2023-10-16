2023 October 16 18:07

Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology form strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry

Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology have formed a strategic collaboration alliance to support the supply of low voltage electrical products and engineering services to Turkish shipyards, according to the company's release.

BMA Technology, based in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, east of Istanbul, is a technology company providing electrical system solutions for the marine industry.

As part of the alliance agreement, BMA Technology will manufacture, assemble and test Kongsberg Maritime low voltage electrical products in its facility in Türkiye. The company will also provide engineering support and perform commissioning work on the products at the local shipyards, working alongside the Kongsberg Maritime team in Istanbul.



BMA Technology is an electrical solution provider, with a prime focus on development, software engineering and production of systems for electrical propulsion of ships. Its electrical systems are installed on a growing number of vessels, across a range of sectors including fishing, offshore, tugboats and passenger.



