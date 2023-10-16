2023 October 16 16:45

Eagle LNG announces delivery of first LNG carrier for Caribbean basin service

Last week, Eagle LNG Partners LLC (“Eagle LNG”) took delivery of its first LNG carrier, the Coral Favia, from Anthony Veder. The 10,000 cubic meter LNG supply vessel is the first of a planned fleet from Eagle LNG offering LNG supply and bunker services for the Caribbean basin, according to the company's release. The arrival of the LNG supply vessel marks the beginning of a partnership between two long-time pioneers in the small-scale LNG bunkering and export industry. For nearly a decade, Eagle LNG has been producing, storing, bunkering, and exporting LNG utilizing its assets including its Jacksonville, Florida facilities into the Caribbean and other countries. Anthony Veder owns modern gas carriers that it operates worldwide, while specializing in small- to mid-scale LNG carriers for transporting and bunkering LNG.



The partnership between Eagle LNG and Anthony Veder will allow for flexibility in ownership, chartering, and operation of the various LNG assets as the LNG bunker market develops.



Eagle LNG is a privately held and operated portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG provides affordable, efficient, and clean-burning energy. It develops bespoke small-scale LNG fueling solutions for marine industries and power generation in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Energy & Minerals Group (“EMG”) is a private investment firm with assets under management (“AUM”) of approximately $14 billion. EMG targets equity investments of $150 million to $1,000 million in the energy and minerals sectors.



As a gas shipping company, Anthony Veder offers high-quality services and flexibility to the world’s leading manufacturers of chemicals.