2023 October 16 16:21

China's export container shipping price index falls in Sept

The export container shipping price index in China dropped slightly in September this year, according to data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerised Freight Index (CCFI) stood at 876.46 last month—down by 0.5 per cent over the previous month’s figure.



While the sub-index for the Mediterranean service registered the sharpest month-on-month drop of 5.7 per cent, the sub-readings for a majority of the 12 shipping routes increased on a monthly basis in September, with the Australia/New Zealand service logging the most notable rise of 15.4 per cent, a state-controlled media outlet reported.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports on 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.