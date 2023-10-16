2023 October 16 15:31

ISO, IEC and ITU declare October 14 as World Standards Day

Three of the world’s leading international standards bodies – ISO, IEC and ITU -- have declared October 14 as World Standards Day, according to DNV's release.

For 2023, World Standards Day organisers have adopted the theme of ‘Shared Vision for A Better World: Incorporating SDG 3’. SDG 3 is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN and it focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being forall. ISO declares that there are 3,534 standards helping to meet SDG 3 commitments.

As AI is increasingly used in diagnostics at hospitals sound implementation is critical to prevent treatment based on the wrong assumptions. Healthcare organizations are therefore already looking to the upcoming ISO 42001 standard to ensure patient safety and build trust in the technology’s application.