2023 October 16 14:41

Van Oord completes work on Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

Van Oord has completed the installation of 62 jacket foundations at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm. The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is being constructed in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, 16.3 kilometres off the coast of Brittany. It is the first wind farm in France with jacket foundations. Once operational, the 496MW wind farm will generate enough clean energy for 835,000 inhabitants.

Ailes Marines, owned by Iberdola, contracted Van Oord for the transport and installation of 62 jacket foundations for the wind turbines (3 pin piles each) and the 4 foundation pin piles for the offshore substation. Van Oord deployed its offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the 190 pin piles and teamed up with other industry partners to install the jackets.

Conditions for building a wind farm in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc have been challenging. The extremely hard and rocky seabed and Atlantic environmental conditions challenged our equipment and expertise. The Aeolus was therefore upgraded and an extensive spread of project-specific installation equipment was engineered, constructed and utilised on the installation vessel.



To ensure that the Aeolus could be safely jacked above sea level, the feet of the jacking system were modified with a flex-pin construction. Due to the geotechnical conditions at the site, an innovative drilling method was used to install the foundations. Project-specific drills were jointly engineered and constructed with our partner Bauer Spezial Tiefbau and a newly designed and state-of-the-art drilling template functioned as a positioning and casing drilling tool to ensure the precise placement of the pin piles.