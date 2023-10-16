2023 October 16 13:41

Mawani and UNCTAD conduct a workshop to discuss the Kingdom's improvement in global indices

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) held a workshop in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to discuss the 2023 edition of the Review of Maritime Transport. The workshop also examined the Kingdom’s maritime and logistics achievements and explored the efforts being undertaken to improve its ranking across key global indices.

An annual publication issued by UNCTAD, the Review of Maritime Transport outlines and analyzes major structural and cyclical developments within the global shipping, trade, and ports sectors, as well as providing a wealth of industry data.

Attended by private sector partners, the joint workshop underscores the strategic importance attributed to the national ports sector, which handles about 90% of the Kingdom’s exports and 70% of its imports. It also serves as a major logistics hub that fosters global trade.

The ongoing year has seen significant successes for the Kingdom across leading global indicators. These include ranking 38th in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), achieving the 16th position in this year’s edition of the Lloyd’s List 100 Ports based on annual throughput, and scoring 77.66 points in UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) during Q3.