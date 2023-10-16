  • Home
    WinGD to power EXMAR LPG’s first ammonia-fuelled vessels

    Swiss marine power company WinGD will deliver ammonia-fuelled X‑DF‑A engines for a series of two 46,000m3 LPG/ammonia carriers to be built for EXMAR LPG BV, a joint venture of EXMAR and Seapeak, at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. The two 52-bore X52DF‑A engines will be delivered in Q2 2025 and will be among the first of WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled engines to enter service.

    The order represents WinGD’s entry into an emerging market for ammonia-fuelled gas carriers. Such vessels have traditionally been early adopters of new power technology using their cargoes as fuel, and the ammonia transport market is projected to surge over the next few years as global demand for the carbon-free fuel and hydrogen carrier accelerates.

    The X-DF-A range will feature high-pressure ammonia injection supplemented by a low targeted dose of pilot fuel, around 5%. Its performance and fuel efficiency will be similar to that of WinGD’s equivalent sized diesel-fuelled X‑Engines, in both ammonia and diesel mode. No after-treatment for N2O emissions is foreseen, with selective catalytic reduction assuring Tier III NOx compliance on either fuel.

    The X‑DF‑A range will span WinGD’s entire portfolio, with early orders also received for the 72-bore variant. The entire range has been approved in principle by Lloyd’s Register, meaning that owners can already incorporate X‑DF‑A engines into their newbuilding plans today.

    WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation. With their two-stroke low-speed engines at the heart of the power equation, WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental design, backed by a global network of service and support. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland since its origin as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, today it is powering the transformation to a sustainable future.

    EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.

