  • Home
  • News
  • Backlog at Israeli ports grows as country steps up shipping supplies
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 16 10:12

    Backlog at Israeli ports grows as country steps up shipping supplies

    The backlog of ships is growing at Israeli ports while operations continue at most terminals amid preparations by the military to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, according to Reuters.  

    Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history. 

    Israel has faced heavy rocket barrages including in the south of the country, which has prompted the closure of the smaller Ashkelon port, which is the nearest terminal to Gaza. Ashdod port has imposed restrictions on the transport of hazardous materials which has meant slower transits.  The port said in its latest statement posted on its website that it continued to operate as normal "even under wartime", adding that it was prepared to continue to supply Israel's economy with everything that was needed "around the clock" to ensure the population did not experience shortages. 

    At least three cargo and dry bulk ships carrying cargo bound for Ashdod had stopped in waters nearby, with a further three vessels including an oil tanker and a container ship heading for the port, data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic showed on Sunday.  Around 13 ships - comprising cargo, container and dry bulk vessels - were currently moored inside Ashdod port, according to MarineTraffic data. 

    At least three laden dry bulk ships were waiting off Haifa in northern Israel, separate data showed. Haifa and Ashdod are Israel's biggest and most vital ports.  The Port of Haifa, which handles multiple cargo segments including dry bulk goods, said on Sunday it was working continuously and also throughout the weekend.  "The activity has been reinforced to the maximum possible, within the operational and manpower limitations, in order to receive cargo of all types, including cargo that was diverted from the direction of Ashdod and unloaded at the Port of Haifa,” it said in a statement.  

    Leading container shipping line MSC said last week there were increased waiting times at Ashdod due to increased security checks and labour shortages and "circumstances are subject to change at very short notice" at Israeli ports.  

    Israel's Economy Ministry said separately on Thursday there was a shortage on manpower making it harder to transport and replenish inventories due to higher consumption, although there was no shortage of supplies and urged people not to hoard food.  "There will be zero tolerance for price gouging," the ministry said.  

    Wait times for ships docking in Israel have on average traditionally been much longer than in other ports. The government in recent years has been privatizing its ports and opening new ports in a bid to increase competition and efficiencies.  

    Marine war insurance rates have surged more than ten fold since the attacks last week and some underwriters were reviewing cover provisions for Ashdod although Haifa remained unaffected, industry sources said.  

    While Ashdod and Haifa ports account for just 0.4% of global container throughput, any expansion of hostilities beyond Israel's border could introduce risks to vital shipping chokepoints in the region, online logistics platform Container xChange said.  "The Suez Canal, a critical waterway for various commercial vessels, including container ships, may face disruptions," Container xChange CEO Christian Roeloffs said. "Similarly, the Strait of Hormuz, a backbone for oil and gas shipping, could be affected. However, the extent of these effects will largely depend on the conflict's expansion and duration." 

    The Marshall Islands registry, one of the world's top shipping flags, last week raised the security level for Israel's ports and its territorial waters to their highest.  "Threat of collateral damage to merchant vessels has increased significantly," the registry said in an advisory.  "Vessels with links to Israel or the United States may be under heightened threat of attack within Israeli territorial waters, the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Red Sea areas."  

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 16

14:21 DFDS commits to carbon neutral vessels on the English channel
14:05 Syradasayskoye coal deposit’s terminal Phase 1 to be commissioned in 2024
13:41 Mawani and UNCTAD conduct a workshop to discuss the Kingdom's improvement in global indices
13:11 Big 3 Korean shipbuilders likely to log quarterly profits in 11 years
12:49 Rosselkhoznadzor cuts fish / seafood imports from Japan effective October 16
12:31 The Panama Canal adapts strategic measures for water savings
12:21 China's shipbuilding industry retains world-leading role in Q3
11:40 BV, DNV, and RINA approve HB Hunte Engineering’s revolutionary tank design
11:10 MPP, RMI, Systemiq, Power2X and industry leaders form a coalition to enable first clean hydrogen shipment across Atlantic by 2026
10:37 WinGD to power EXMAR LPG’s first ammonia-fuelled vessels
10:12 Backlog at Israeli ports grows as country steps up shipping supplies
09:51 HD KSOE builds world’s first mid-size ammonia-fueled vessel
09:17 PortNews Week 41 headlines summary
08:45 San Pedro Bay Ports Complex to receive up to $1.2 billion federal hydrogen grant

2023 October 15

16:02 BIO-UV Group unveils smallest UV BWTS in the marketplace
15:29 Kongsberg Maritime and BMA Technology form strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry
13:16 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt™ across fleet
12:49 John-Kaare Aune to leave the Wallem Group, John Rowley appointed as next CEO
11:23 DP World raises $1.5 billion Green Sukuk to support sustainability ambitions
09:37 Finnish company to supply DC-Hub and unique protection devices for world’s largest marine battery system

2023 October 14

16:03 Explora Journeys hosts a christening ceremony for its Explora I in NYC
14:38 China authorities update collision hotspot warnings
12:04 GPA ‘all-in’ on building best gateway for U.S. supply chains
10:12 16 states in the U.S.A awarded $7 billion to develop regional hydrogen hubs

2023 October 13

18:07 CMA CGM Unveils the strategy for its recently acquired Global Container Terminals in Bayonne and New York ports
17:32 Finland to restrict access to LNG port after gas pipeline damage
17:17 Volume of Kazakh KEBCO oil shipped via Russian ports falls 19% in Sept - Reuters
16:41 Hambantota International Port posts record in September 2023
15:55 Port of Corpus Christi announces Q3 volumes
15:36 Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%
15:24 MITSUI E&S receives one of the largest order for 30 numbers of cargo handling cranes in Vietnam
14:59 Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces operating results for H1 2023
14:23 Novel design for floating offshore wind approved by ABS
13:45 Consortium of four companies wins tender for Port Community System in the Romanian port of Constanta
13:24 Zhoushan overtakes Fujairah as world's third-largest bunkering port
12:40 New logistics setup enables more climate friendly export of Swedish pulp through the Port of Gothenburg
12:11 The project to create infrastructure for deployment of a floating power unit in Pevek gets green light from Glavgosexpertiza
12:01 World's first LNG-fueled Panamax commences operation
11:36 TECO 2030 launches the world’s most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
11:03 Maersk considers ordering 15 more methanol-fuelled containerships
10:45 Molgas Group completes first LNG bunkering at Rotterdam
10:25 Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
10:13 Port of Los Angeles releases draft environmental impact report for low-carbon cement-processing facility project

2023 October 12

18:07 MOL Cruises announces the name of the new ship
17:41 MITSUI E&S and Liberaware сonduct demonstration experiment using small-sized drone for internal structure inspection of container crane
17:36 The Northern delivery law to help reduce cargo delivery time by 25%, prices - by up to 20%, official says
17:12 ICS welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation to full membership
16:38 Mawani container traffic up 11.66% to 732,293 TEUs in September
16:05 FueLNG completes its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery
15:36 MAN to investigate engine concepts for maritime hydrogen applications
15:10 Sallaum Lines opts for Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Programme
15:03 Maersk signs deal with Starlink for its Ocean fleet
14:33 China's first hydrogen fuel cell ship completes maiden voyage
14:00 Damen wins class and flag states approval in principle for future methanol-fuelled workboats
13:36 Neu Seeschiffahrt to implement Yara Marine’s FuelOpt across fleet
13:21 Van Oord signs IRBC Agreement for the Renewable Energy Sector
12:50 Dublin Port Company signs the Agenda 2030 by AIVP
12:10 The Methanol Institute Welcomes Royal Caribbean Group
11:40 DEME Offshore secures cable contract for first offshore wind farm in Poland
11:20 Tallink Grupp launches vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Helsinki route
10:47 Global containership orderbook expands to record high - Alphaliner
10:23 Euronav announces fleet expansion
10:05 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2023
09:55 MAN Energy Solutions signs with Spire to accelerate digitalisation strategy
09:09 Russia develops a few logistics projects for coal exports, along with the BAM, Trans-Siberian Railways expansion

2023 October 11

18:07 Trafigura increases commitment to green hydrogen
17:38 VEB.RF expert: Russia needs to build its own oil hubs in India, Indonesia, China
17:14 Mass flow meter Bunker measurement system mandatory as of 1 January 2026
17:05 Athenian Sea Carriers orders 4 LNG and methanol-ready chemical tankers
16:59 The world's first methanol-powered container ship moored at the Port of Gothenburg