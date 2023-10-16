PortNews Week 41 headlines summary
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:
- Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version).
- Dvina-Pechora Basin Authority’s new C490DA series dredger Tsimlyansky 1 enters service.
- Krasnodar Krai authorities eamark 33.2 ha of land for Taman ammonia handling hub construction.
- The Port Elga coal sea terminal is included within the Vanino port boundaries.
- Construction of a passenger pier for receiving cruise ships began on the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod.
- The NAO based port of Naryan-Mar Phase 2 methanol complex project gets approval from Glavgosexpertiza.
Shipping and Logistics
- Vladimir Putin: The North-South ITC project slated to begin in the very near future.
- Vietnam is becoming one of Russia’s key trading partners, as Russian foreign trade turns to the East.
- Russian coal exports volume may grow by almost a third by 2030, due to coal from new deposits, while Kuzbass coal will go mainly to the domestic market.
- How the Middle East conflict will increase interest in the Northern Sea Route.
- The nuclear-powered containership Sevmorput kicks off its third short-sea voyage along the Northern Sea Route.
- The Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station project to increase coal traffic by 42 million tonnes per year.
- FESCO transported 22,000 TEU on the Vietnam – VSTP service in January-September 2023.
- The NewNew Polar Bear calls at St. Petersburg, making its second voyage on the Northern Sea Route in 2023.
- E-boats performed over 350 voyages during the first week of operation on the Moscow river second regular route.
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- USC state-owned shares to be transferred to VTB trust management.
- USC requests Far Eastern shipyards additional support through federal budget.
- The Perm Shipyard to receive preferential financing of RUB 124 million for its modernization.
- Inland shipping company orders 3rd Ecocruiser catamaran for the Perm region slated for delivery in May 2024.
- Zelenodolsk shipyard to build four additional Meteor 2020 passenger hydrofoils for RT Fleet by 2025.
- Stroyliderplus shipyard launches FPDG3 design dredger Nikolai Rusanov.
- Sitronics Group completes trials of Russia's first hydrogen-powered e-vessel prototype.
Bunker market
- Methanol, hydrogen... while conventional fuel sales are growing.
- Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%.
- Gazprom Neft bunkered 17 vessels during 22 days of towing of the Arctic LNG 2 equipment.
- The Far East ports faces a shortage of all types of bunker fuel.
- The bunker fuel prices rose 30% in the main Russian ports in September 2023.