  • 2023 October 16 09:17

    PortNews Week 41 headlines summary

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:

    • Nine-month cargo volume of Russian seaports rises 9% to 675.3 million tonnes (expanded version).
    • Dvina-Pechora Basin Authority’s new C490DA series dredger Tsimlyansky 1 enters service.
    • Krasnodar Krai authorities eamark 33.2 ha of land for Taman ammonia handling hub construction.
    • The Port Elga coal sea terminal is included within the Vanino port boundaries.
    • Construction of a passenger pier for receiving cruise ships began on the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod.
    • The NAO based port of Naryan-Mar Phase 2 methanol complex project gets approval from Glavgosexpertiza.

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Vladimir Putin: The North-South ITC project slated to begin in the very near future.
    • Vietnam is becoming one of Russia’s key trading partners, as Russian foreign trade turns to the East.
    • Russian coal exports volume may grow by almost a third by 2030, due to coal from new deposits, while Kuzbass coal will go mainly to the domestic market.
    • How the Middle East conflict will increase interest in the Northern Sea Route.
    • The nuclear-powered containership Sevmorput kicks off its third short-sea voyage along the Northern Sea Route.
    • The Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station project to increase coal traffic by 42 million tonnes per year.
    • FESCO transported 22,000 TEU on the Vietnam – VSTP service in January-September 2023.
    • The NewNew Polar Bear calls at St. Petersburg, making its second voyage on the Northern Sea Route in 2023.
    • E-boats performed over 350 voyages during the first week of operation on the Moscow river second regular route.


    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • USC state-owned shares to be transferred to VTB trust management.
    • USC requests Far Eastern shipyards additional support through federal budget.
    • The Perm Shipyard to receive preferential financing of RUB 124 million for its modernization.
    • Inland shipping company orders 3rd Ecocruiser catamaran for the Perm region slated for delivery in May 2024.
    • Zelenodolsk shipyard to build four additional Meteor 2020 passenger hydrofoils for RT Fleet by 2025.
    • Stroyliderplus shipyard launches FPDG3 design dredger Nikolai Rusanov.
    • Sitronics Group completes trials of Russia's first hydrogen-powered e-vessel prototype.


    Bunker market

    • Methanol, hydrogen... while conventional fuel sales are growing.
    • Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%.
    • Gazprom Neft bunkered 17 vessels during 22 days of towing of the Arctic LNG 2 equipment.
    • The Far East ports faces a shortage of all types of bunker fuel.
    • The bunker fuel prices rose 30% in the main Russian ports in September 2023.
