2023 October 12 15:36

MAN to investigate engine concepts for maritime hydrogen applications

MAN Energy Solutions has announced a partnership with industry leaders and research institutes that will develop engine concepts for hydrogen-fuelled, medium-speed engines in the maritime sector. Dubbed ‘HydroPoLEn’, the project is supported and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It aims to transform propulsion systems within shipping and develop key technologies such as injection, ignition and advanced tribological systems, while part of its remit is also to develop a concept for the integration of power unit and fuel storage as a single system, according to the company's release.

Besides challenges related to the combustion process, the project will also address engine efficiency, safety issues and the main steps concerning the integration of the technology in ships. Such integration is intended to enhance the efficiency, performance, and durability of a hydrogen-fuelled engine, paving the way for sustainable propulsion in the maritime sector.

HydroPoLEn brings together the collective expertise and resources of industry leaders from the cruise sector (Carnival Maritime GmbH) and marine propulsion (MAN Energy Solutions SE), along with renowned research institutes specialising in pioneering green energy solutions (WTZ Roßlau gGmbH, NMA TUM) and a key-component supplier (Tenneco Inc.). The partnership intends to foster innovation, knowledge exchange, and multidisciplinary research ensuring the development of a robust concept fulfilling the key buying criteria.

The hydrogen-fuelled, medium-speed engine concept developed through this collaboration will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the maritime sector’s defossilisation efforts. By promoting a sustainable future for shipping, the project aligns with global goals for carbon reduction and clean-energy adoption.